Molly-Mae Hague has been made creative director of PrettyLittleThing.

The 2019 UK 'Love Island' star - who is one of the most successful stars to come out of the reality dating show - has landed her "biggest career move yet” being put in charge of the UK and EU department of the fast-fashion brand.

The 22-year-old influencer, who has already released collections with PLT and has just dropped her latest line, told her 5.9 million followers on Instagram: “I’m beyond ecstatic.

“This is the biggest move in my career so far and I can’t explain my gratitude to my favourite brand in the world for trusting me with this role.

“PLT have had faith in me from the VERY start and to now be a Director within the business feels like a complete dream come true. I hope you’re all ready for my visions to come to life within this incredible brand.

“To celebrate this huge news I’m bringing you without a doubt my best collection to date, I’ve worked on this collection now for SO long and I’m beyond proud of it! Now LIVE and available to shop…. I can’t wait to see you all in it!”

Umar Kamani, chief executive at PrettyLittleThing, said: “This felt like a natural fit for us. Molly has been a huge part of our PrettyLittleThing journey and she is so invested in the brand.”

Molly-Mae - who is still dating her partner from the show, boxer Tommy Fury, also 22, who she lives with at a luxury apartment in Manchester - treated herself to a Cartier bracelet to celebrate her huge career feat, costing £37,000.