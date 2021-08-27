Molly-Mae Hague is now the creative director of PrettyLittleThing in the UK and EU.
Molly-Mae Hague has been made creative director of PrettyLittleThing.
The 2019 UK 'Love Island' star - who is one of the most successful stars to come out of the reality dating show - has landed her "biggest career move yet” being put in charge of the UK and EU department of the fast-fashion brand.
The 22-year-old influencer, who has already released collections with PLT and has just dropped her latest line, told her 5.9 million followers on Instagram: “I’m beyond ecstatic.
“This is the biggest move in my career so far and I can’t explain my gratitude to my favourite brand in the world for trusting me with this role.
“PLT have had faith in me from the VERY start and to now be a Director within the business feels like a complete dream come true. I hope you’re all ready for my visions to come to life within this incredible brand.
“To celebrate this huge news I’m bringing you without a doubt my best collection to date, I’ve worked on this collection now for SO long and I’m beyond proud of it! Now LIVE and available to shop…. I can’t wait to see you all in it!”
Umar Kamani, chief executive at PrettyLittleThing, said: “This felt like a natural fit for us. Molly has been a huge part of our PrettyLittleThing journey and she is so invested in the brand.”
Molly-Mae - who is still dating her partner from the show, boxer Tommy Fury, also 22, who she lives with at a luxury apartment in Manchester - treated herself to a Cartier bracelet to celebrate her huge career feat, costing £37,000.
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Before it plays host to some iconic artists and acts, including Billy Ocean, The Specials, The Kaiser Chiefs and James (Among many others) Dreamland...