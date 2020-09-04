Mod Sun has slammed his ex Bella Thorne for ''scamming'' OnlyFans users.
Mod Sun has slammed his ex Bella Thorne for ''scamming'' OnlyFans users.
The rapper - who dated the actress in 2019 - has hit out at his former girlfriend after it was revealed she raked in $2 million in just a few days on the site.
He told Too Fab: ''There's a lot of people who don't have a voice that are feeling a certain way about what she did because it's insulting what she did to sex workers, you know what I'm saying? I really support that lifestyle. I really do. And I think it's insulting to enter that space and I think that she caused a lot of emotional distress to also people who rely on that money. All I know is that there's a lot of people that got really, really screwed over and if they change the rules because of that you know ... She really has a lot of apologising to do. And more than apologies.''
Bella earned $2 million on OnlyFans in just a few days after managing to rake in an impressive $1 million in her first 24 hours on the X-rated site.
She said: ''It's a feature we are researching as I'm living it currently. What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What's the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? .... How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go?''
Bella revealed she decided to join OnlyFans because she can ''fully control'' her ''image'', be herself, and not have to worry about bullies.
She explained recently of her decision to join the platform: ''OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me.''
The soundtrack to your teen years is right here.
From Lana Del Rey to Machine Gun Kelly, this could be an awesome month.
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
Alvin, Simon and Theodore are preparing to embark on more mischievous adventures; venturing out on...
Astute and genuinely funny teen comedies don't come along very often; this one starts with...
The social pecking order of high schools has to be hard enough without discovering that,...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...