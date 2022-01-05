Mo Gilligan is donating his fee for hosting the 2022 BRIT Awards with Mastercard to charity.

The 33-year-old comedian has taken over from Jack Whitehall as the compere for the annual music awards ceremony, which returns to The O2 arena in London on February 8.

And the British funnyman has announced he will be giving his paycheque to the maternity charity Five x More, an organisation "committed to changing Black women and birthing people’s maternal health outcomes in the UK."

Mo wrote on Instagram this week: "Last year I had the year of my life it was amazing so I’m starting how I finished, I’m starting it by hosting the 2022 @brits award & I’m extremely excited to be donating my @brits fee to @fivexmore_.

"They do amazing work in the community and when the spotlight is on me it’s only right I shine it on others. Give these ladies a follow to see the ammazing work they do for maternal health. (sic)"

Sharing his excitement to be hosting the BRITs, Mo said in a previous statement: "It’s an absolute privilege to host the 2022 BRIT Awards. I’m truly honoured to be asked. We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let’s go!”

Adele leads this year's nominations, with four nods.

The London-born star is shortlisted for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best pop/R&B categories after releasing her new album '30' in November.

Adele is joined on four nominations by Dave, Ed Sheeran, and Little Simz.

Dave is in contention for the Best hip-hop/grime/rap, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year gongs.

Ed - who released '=' in October - has also been nominated for the Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year accolades, as well as the Best pop/R&B gong.

Little Simz is up for the Best hip-hop/grime/rap, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best New Artist awards.

Meanwhile, the Best International Artist accolade will be contested by Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

Olivia - who released her debut album, 'SOUR', in May - has enjoyed a meteoric rise this year, and she's also been nominated for the Best International Song award.

Elsewhere, the Best International Group gong will go to one of Abba, BTS, Maneskin - who won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year - Silk Sonic and War On Drugs.

Holly Humberstone has already been announced as the winner of the coveted Rising Star award, following in the footsteps of artists such as Adele and Sam Smith.

The upcoming ceremony will feature a new selection of gender-neutral categories, after the organisers decided to scrap the best male and female categories and create a broader group of nominees.