Mj Rodriguez has partnered with a "sick designer" on her Emmy Awards gown.

The 'Pose' star made history as the first transgender performer to pick up an Emmy nomination in a major acting category after receiving a nod for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

And the 30-year-old actress has revealed she has already chosen her ensemble for the September 19 ceremony, which she teased is "possibly ice blue or gold".

She said: "I can't really say anything right now because I want this to be a little bit of a surprise."

Mj added: "I've chosen already and I'm really happy with the choice I've chosen. It's possibly going to be ice blue or maybe gold. It's a real sick designer. I'm so happy that I'm partnering with her."

Mj's nomination came after the Television Academy's Board of Governors announced that a nominee or winner of any acting category can request they be referred to as "Performer" on their nomination certificate and Emmy statue, although the categories themselves relating to Actor and Actress won't change.

During an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop, Mj said of the moment she learned of her nomination: "It was the best moment."

The 'Luke Cage' star says the Emmys nod is a huge moment for the LGBTQ+ community.

She added: "This is like my main thing I was saying, it's finally opening the doors and showing how we exist in the world, not like these caricatures or ideal images that people see of us.

"This gives a broader skew of who we are as human beings."