Miss Piggy wants to give Kermit the Frog a makeover.

The 'Muppets' star is not a fan of Kermit's style choice of just a collar and wants to get him to finally start wearing clothes.

She told WWD: ''I'd d have him wear clothes. Except for that silly collar, he usually wears nothing. Oh sure, being naked works for frogs, but there are so many missed opportunities to dress and accessorise him, as long as everything is wash-and-wear and waterproof.''

And Miss Piggy is very proud of her own personal style, which she achieves with the help of a team of stylists.

She said: ''I astonish myself with the varied range and overwhelming bedazzlement of my wardrobe. But, I know that my fans and followers expect the best from moi, and boy do I bring it. I have a team of stylists, make-up artists and, of course, my personal assistant and majordomo, Uncle Deadly, who makes sure I never ever have the same look twice. It takes a lot of bookkeeping, but worth the effort.''

Speaking about her signature style, she added: ''I love wearing long gloves, preferably lavender and accented by a humongous precious gemstone ring. I also adore pearls. For moi, style is all about making a statement and the statement I like to make is, 'Hey, look at moi! Aren't I fabulous?' As for how many necklaces I have, you'll have to talk to Uncle Deadly, he's in charge of auditing moi's accessory inventory.''