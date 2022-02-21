Mimi Webb wants to collaborate with Sam Smith.

The 21-year-old popstar posted a cover of Sam's song 'I'm Not the Only One' online and was amazed that the award-winning star sent her a message in response.

She said: "Sam messaged me. They were really excited, and so sweet. It was incredible. I was freaking out because couldn't believe they took the time to write to me. I'd love to collaborate with them."

The 'House on Fire singer - who shot to fame when her debut single 'Before I Go' went viral on TikTok - also explained that she felt "a sort of objection" from those in the industry over becoming an artist through social media.

She told The Metro's Guilty Pleasures column: "There was definitely some sort of- a bit of - objection from some people. I think it was a worry, this “scary thing”… everyone freaked and was figuring out how best to adjust to this new way of becoming an artist.

It was very untraditional but me and my team took it by the horns and just went for it.It’s quite interesting now when I speak to people because they’re buzzing about TikTok, whereas before they were all nervous."

Mimi will be taking to the stage for various festivals across the country throughout 2022, and at one point will team up with fellow pop star and '2002' hitmaker Anne-Marie.

She said: "I'm doing lots [of festivals], including one with Anne-Marie which will be fun. I've done Reading and Leeds but not performed at many before. But we will be on the tour bus or hotel rather than camping. I'm not the best camper, I'm not gonna lie!"