Madrid's Mike Walsh has already been heard PICKINGFIGHTS in May and taking us for a RIDE in June (even though he confesses to not liking theme parks) and as of September he is promising a "non-stop run of surprises!" The Spanish-Irish singer-songwriter and poet has now based himself in London as he starts to share his blend of reflective and emotive songs. Drawing influences from sources as disparate as the Roman stoic philosopher, Lucius Annaeus Seneca, through to Tears For Fears, LANY, Jim Morrison and even Matthew Healy from The 1975, Walsh lays his soulful vocal over some delicate and considered electro-infused arrangements. Mike says that he thinks "true art rewards honesty" and both of his first two singles reveal that trait, developing story lines inspired by personal experiences. Before Walsh shares another one of his surprises we caught up with him to find out more.

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

Very literal down to earth and to the point lyrics with inspiration of old (Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison) and new (LANY, The 1975 and Troye Sivan). My sound and upcoming work is inspired by 80’s pop where you will find drum machines, heavy synths and bass, with strong catchy vocal melody lines and chorus guitar lines, all of this taken to a modern pop perspective.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

To connect and grasp people’s attention. Everything is so right here right now and true connection and honesty is often lost.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

I have just started so I don’t really know, but what I can say is that it seems to be a lot about numbers and likes. I try not to let that influence me though. I don’t want to be disconnected from the music and the human connections I’m starting to make.

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

I have never really thought about it because I have never seen myself having to choose, but now that you ask, I think true art rewards honesty and I write a lot from my personal experiences, so I think that to have creative freedom is crucial.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

I see myself observing quite ordinary and day to day living stories and writing about them; maybe it is a personal experience or just a concept that sparks my attention, but I do like the day-to-day world.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

I would love to collaborate with LANY a Los Angeles based band, mostly because of the sound choices and production style which I feel is very aligned with my sound. Also because of Paul Jason Klein’s writing style, which I feel is very connected and down to earth and again about day-to-day stories.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

I address my closest friends by animal names, invented names or words or sounds I like. I am also scared of heights and I don’t like theme parks.

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

Yes, I am here to stay for sure and I can’t wait to connect with people that I know are out there. My debut single, PICKINGFIGHTS led me to meet so many new people and build connections. It’s exciting to be releasing RIDE so soon after it and I can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks of it.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

I hope to have a clearer path of what my career and future has an artist holds.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

After the summer, starting in September will be a non-stop run of surprises!