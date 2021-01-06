Mike Shinoda wants to give back to his fans by producing their music on livestream.

The Linkin Park star is asking his followers to submit their music with the hashtag #ShinodaProduceMe and he will work on their tracks live as he streams through Twitch.

In a video on his Instagram page, he said: "For 2021, I wanted to find a way to give back to my amazing community online. I’m looking for vocalists, rappers, and songwriters who need help getting to the next level. If I find someone great, I’ll produce their track, live on my Twitch channel. There’s no formal contest, just an intention. The fans on Twitch will help me find the right vocalists. My only ​‘rules’ are - 1.) I’m not doing vocals, 2.) I’d like the artist to only contribute vocals and one instrument, nothing filled-out, just the ​‘song’, and 3.) No back-seat producing, the track has to be in my hands until I feel like I’m done."

Meanwhile, earlier in the year, Mike revealed he was releasing an album of songs made with the help of fans on Twitch called 'Dropped Frames, Vol. 1', which he had been discussing directly with his fans.

He said at the time of the new music: "The collection of songs is a highlight reel of the tracks I make on the channel, but a big part of the experience is the stream itself. When I start, I usually have very little idea of where it will go. What comes out is a product of the viewers’ suggestions, my spur-of-the-moment ideas, and whatever inexplicable magic is floating in between."