Mike Flanagan has been tapped to direct an adaptation of Christopher Pike's sci-fi horror novel 'The Season of Passage'.
Mike Flanagan is to direct an adaptation of 'The Season of Passage'.
The 42-year-old filmmaker is attached to helm a take on Christopher Pike's 1993 science-fiction horror novel of the same name.
Plot details are being kept secret by Pike's story centres around celebrity Dr. Lauren Wagner who was involved in a manned expedition to Mars. She was admired and respected by the whole world, but Lauren knew fear.
On the inside, there were voices entreating her to love them. On the outside, she is concerned about the mystery of the missing group that had gone before her. The dead group. But were they simply dead, or was something else at play?
Mike will write the script for the project alongside his brother James Flanagan and is also set to produce with Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy. Christopher and Melinda Nishioka will executive produce.
Flanagan has a wealth of experience in the horror genre, having created the Netflix shows 'The Haunting of Hill House' and the follow-up 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'. He also directed the film 'Doctor Sleep', a direct sequel to the iconic 'The Shining' and based on Stephen King's novel of the same name.
The flick starred Ewan McGregor as Danny Torrance - the son of Jack Nicholson's character from the original - and Mike previously admitted that he had the first movie in mind when shooting the film.
He said: "It's odd in a way because you have to sort of ignore them.
"There are sort of filmmaker moments where we're remembering the original movie. But my character's not, unless he's remembering a moment of his past in there, which, of course, Danny had.
"But looking through the door, for instance, is an example where I have to sort of forget that this is an iconic moment from 'The Shining' and, of course, it's an image of Jack Nicholson that we see on T-shirts and posters and all over the world, all my life, of him looking through that door."
With the release of their third album 'Typhoon' growing steadily nearer, Royal Blood have unveiled yet another single entitled 'Boilermaker'...
Olly Alexander shows off his journey of self-love in the video for Years & Years' newest single 'Starstruck'; the lead track from his forthcoming...
Eight songs about female power that you definitely need to hear right now.
Shirley Manson is well known for her vocal political views, and she takes no prisoners with Garbage's latest single 'The Men Who Rule The World'.
The biggest names in music royalty.
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
It's been 20 years since we last saw four freewheeling young junkies from Edinburgh spiral...
Ewan McGregor explains his 'Trainspotting' character Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton's circumstances as we segue into...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Set 20 years after the original movie, we see our favourite once drug-addled Scotsman reunited....
American Pastoral is based on Philip Roth's 1998 Pulitzer Prize winning novel which follows the...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
John le Carre's novel is adapted with plenty of inventive style into a remarkably personal...
Ewan McGregor is cast as both Jesus and the devil in this imagined chapter which...
With its grindingly low-key tension and unusual perspectives, this Western has a chance to revamp...
Professor (Perry) Makepiece and his partner Gail are enjoying an evening on in the bar...
Miles Davis' music made him a household name, loved by millions around the world, yet...
Jane Hammond has always been an independent woman, but living in the developing West is...