Quavo has revealed Migos are planning to release their long-awaited new album "at the top of the year" and are looking forward to being able to tour again.
Migos will release their new album "at the top of the year".
The trio - comprising Quavo, Offset and Takeoff - had been expected to release the follow-up to 2018's 'Culture II’ early in 2020 but the record was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now they have confirmed that work on the LP is complete and fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer for it.
Quavo explained the group had taken the decision to delay the record because they want the "commotion" of being able to promote it properly and to perform in front of their fans.
Speaking on 'The ETCs podcast, he said: "We done with the album, we just waiting on 2021, man, so everything can crank up.
"We don't wanna drop it right now. We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside. We want to drop it and go on tour.
"We want to have an album listening and have people in the thang and really hearing the album.
"I can't drop no album and let the internet judge my album. It just don't make sense. I just want to be with the people. I want to touch the people and that's what we gon' do at the top of the year."
And the 29-year-old rapper admitted he's ready for social distancing measures to end so he can perform and get close to fans.
He added: "I'm ready to crowd surf. I'm ready to go crazy again... moshpit."
Although the 'Bad and Boujee' hitmakers previously insisted the album wouldn't be called 'Culture III' as expected, Quavo referred to it by that title throughout the new interview.
In July, the rapper insisted the album would be worth the wait.
He tweeted: "And We Gon drop Best album of 2020 and 2021 I BET another MILLION dollars!(sic)"
'Culture II' featured guest appearances from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Post Malone and Travis Scott, but it's not yet been revealed who will feature on the new record.
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
'A Very She & Him Christmas' was released on October 24th, 2011.
As we reach the death throws of the protracted Brexit negotiations between The United Kingdom and Europe we thought we'd compile our own little...
The singer came under fire for her 10-day detox.
We spoke to The Corrs' frontwoman about her festive new release.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.