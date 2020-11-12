Migos rapper Quavo has acquired a minority stake in athletic apparel brand Legends.

The 29-year-old rapper - whose real name is Quavious Marshall - had invested in the firm last year and is excited to help take the brand "to the next level”.

He said: “I’m excited to officially be a part of the Legends family.

“Legends is about striving to be the best no matter what it takes, fighting to get to the top. The team is already shaking up the game with performance gear that fits the look and lifestyle of the new age athlete. Now we’ll take it to the next level.”

Legends launched just two years ago and Quavo, who has worked with them since the beginning, previously joined forces with them for his yearly 'Huncho Day' birthday bash.

They said: “Since 2018, we’ve worked with Quavo to merge culture and sports through product creation, building youth athletic programs, and hosting philanthropic events.

“Together we’ll continue to introduce high-quality performance apparel that helps the next generation of athletes look and feel good on and off the court. We’re just getting started.”

Legends is the brainchild of Scott Hochstadt and Chip Neff of Neff Headwear.

Quavo becoming a part-owner of Legends comes after he signed a six-figure deal with boohooMAN in April.

He said at the time: “I can’t wait for everyone to see my new collection with boohooMAN.

"They captured all the drip from my designs. You better get that Quavo swag if you want to be in style this summer. Ya dig?”

boohooMAN.com boss Samir Kamani added: “We’re delighted to announce our largest global partnership to date with international hip-hop artist, Quavo.

"Quavo appeals to our target audience and we’re excited to have him join the boohooMAN family.

"2019 is going to be a huge year for our brand, and this collaboration is only the beginning.”