Migos rapper Quavo has acquired a minority stake in the athletic brand Legends after investing in the company in 2019.
Migos rapper Quavo has acquired a minority stake in athletic apparel brand Legends.
The 29-year-old rapper - whose real name is Quavious Marshall - had invested in the firm last year and is excited to help take the brand "to the next level”.
He said: “I’m excited to officially be a part of the Legends family.
“Legends is about striving to be the best no matter what it takes, fighting to get to the top. The team is already shaking up the game with performance gear that fits the look and lifestyle of the new age athlete. Now we’ll take it to the next level.”
Legends launched just two years ago and Quavo, who has worked with them since the beginning, previously joined forces with them for his yearly 'Huncho Day' birthday bash.
They said: “Since 2018, we’ve worked with Quavo to merge culture and sports through product creation, building youth athletic programs, and hosting philanthropic events.
“Together we’ll continue to introduce high-quality performance apparel that helps the next generation of athletes look and feel good on and off the court. We’re just getting started.”
Legends is the brainchild of Scott Hochstadt and Chip Neff of Neff Headwear.
Quavo becoming a part-owner of Legends comes after he signed a six-figure deal with boohooMAN in April.
He said at the time: “I can’t wait for everyone to see my new collection with boohooMAN.
"They captured all the drip from my designs. You better get that Quavo swag if you want to be in style this summer. Ya dig?”
boohooMAN.com boss Samir Kamani added: “We’re delighted to announce our largest global partnership to date with international hip-hop artist, Quavo.
"Quavo appeals to our target audience and we’re excited to have him join the boohooMAN family.
"2019 is going to be a huge year for our brand, and this collaboration is only the beginning.”
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
System of a Down have never been ones to shy away from social and political issues, but 'Protect The Land' is one of the most powerful...
Ahead of the release of his second album Stephen Fanning talks exclusively to Contact Music about his music, his inspirations and his aspirations.
Kylie, AC/DC and Miley Cyrus are ones to watch this month.
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.