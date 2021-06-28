Migos feel they are always underestimated.

The ‘Bad and Boujee’ hitmakers – which comprise Offset, Quavo and Takeoff – credit their success to “blood, sweat and tears” and love pushing themselves to prove their critics wrong as they like the fact people don’t expect too much from them.

Offset said: “It’s always been a part of our story that we show up with the goods and prove you wrong.

That’s been our narrative from then, and we’ve been good with that. It always leaves room for improvement.”

Quavo added in an interview with NME: “It’s a blessing to be ahead of the curve. We always want to prove ourselves because we don’t do much talking. We don’t run around saying that we’re the best and ain’t nobody better than us; we like to work. We put in the practice and the time, and sometimes we don’t get credited for it. We feel some type of way behind that when we feel miscredited.”

The trio think they get forgotten because they’re not solo artists so are determine to prove they are among the best bands in the world.

Referencing the recent debate on Spotify playlist Rap Caviar, which asked followers “who takes the fourth spot on the Mount Rushmore of the 2010s?” after Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar and eventually gave it to Nicki Minaj following suggestions of the likes of Big Sean and Future, Quavo said: “Even with the Mount Rushmore debate, [we’re forgotten because] there’s only one artist and not a group – we’re always taken out by that. So we always want to prove to our fans and the world that we are one of the greatest groups in the world as well as individually.”