Michael Gandolfini has been added to the cast of 'Cat Person'.

The 22-year-old actor has joined Susanna Fogel's psychological thriller along with Hope Davis, Liza Koshy, Fred Melamed, Isaac Powell, Isabella Rossellini and Donald Elise Watkins.

The ensemble will join previously announced stars Nicholas Braun, Emilia Jones and Geraldine Viswanathan.

The picture is based on a short story by Kristen Roupenian that was published in The New Yorker magazine in 2017 to worldwide acclaim. The tale follows the brief relationship between 20-year-old student Margot (Jones) and Robert (Braun), an older man who is a regular at the cinema where Margot works.

Fogel is directing the flick with Michelle Ashford writing the script. The movie will be produced by Jeremy Steckler and Helen Estabrook. Fogel, Ashford, Daniel Hank and Gino Falsetto will executive produce. Production on the film began on Thursday (14.10.21).

Michael stars in the film 'The Many Saints of Newark' as a young Tony Soprano – a character that was made famous by his late father James Gandolfini in the acclaimed TV series 'The Sopranos' – and he admitted that taking the part was one of the toughest decisions he has ever had to make and required him to block out any grief for his father.

He said: "[It was] probably the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make...

"You know, I didn’t want to put pressure on myself to walk out of this feeling like I’d grown in terms of my feelings towards my dad. I just wanted to be the best actor I could be, portraying Tony in the way David [Chase, creator and writer] wanted, scene by scene. I didn’t think about my grief because…well, I would have s*** the bed."