Michael Buble has axed his upcoming Texas concert over COVID-19 safety concerns.
Michael Buble has cancelled his upcoming Texas gig due to COVID-19 safety fears.
The 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker has insisted he had "no other choice" but to pull out of his planned performance at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin on September 20, as part of his US tour, because the protocols put in place at the venue are not adequate enough.
In a statement issued to his social media pages, the 46-year-old singer wrote: "I had to cancel my 20th September show in Austin, Texas. I am really sorry because I have always loved performing there.
"My commitment to complete my tour after all the postponements was agreed to under the terms that it would not put a single person in danger.
"Though we tried, I was sadly unable to facilitate this for my Austin show. There was no other choice but to cancel. My conscience and heart wouldn't allow it."
In their own statement, the venue wrote: "Though the University of Texas is confident in the health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place for large scale events, we are not in a position to expand on those as Michael Buble requested.
"Therefore, the artist has decided to cancel his Austin date."
Michael, who was forced to reschedule his North American tour last year, previously encouraged his fans to stay home as much as possible to help "flatten the curve" of coronavirus.
He said in a video message last year: “We must flatten the curve of this virus.
“There’s no stopping it, I think we all understand that. This is not about stopping it, it’s about making sure our healthcare system, our hospitals can handle all the people who will inevitably have to have care.
"By following the protocols set in place — social distancing, hand-washing and self-isolating — I truly think that we can slow this down, and we can have a real shot at saving millions of lives.”
Here's what you missed at this year's Video Music Awards.
Finally, after 11 Siouxsie and The Banshees albums and four Creatures albums, the inspirational and influential lead singer of both bands - Siouxsie...
Eleven Iron Maiden tracks inspired by classic works of literature.
From Halsey to Foo Fighters, these tracks tell a parent’s story with raw honesty.
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...