Michael Bublé's wife has described him as ''the most amazing man and father''.

The 'Haven't Met You Yet' star celebrated his 45th birthday this week, and to celebrate the special occasion, his wife Luisana Lopilato - with whom he has Noah, seven, Elias, four, and Vida, two - took to Instagram to heap praise on her husband of nine years.

She wrote alongside a cute snap of the pair: ''My love, in you I found everything that defines TRUE LOVE, that is always patient and kind. As written on Corinthios 1st: 'suffers everything, believes everything, expects everything, endures everything', because 'our love will never stop'. You are the most amazing man and father and everything I wish for you is nothing compared to the immense love that our family already has. You are my partner, my other half, my strength and my one and perfect lover.

''We love you!! May God keep on blessing you every day!! @michaelbuble (sic)''

Luisana's sweet post comes after Michael also gushed over her in an adorable tribute written to commemorate her 33rd birthday in May.

Alongside a photograph of Luisana and their three children, he wrote: ''Happy birthday Luisana. Thank you for guiding this family with your faith, love, strength and selflessness.

''You're our hero, and we are so proud of you and the woman you've become. (sic)''

In response, the blonde beauty wrote: ''I love u!! U are the rock of this family!!! [love heart emojis] (sic)''

And the sweet posts both came after Luisana revealed earlier this year they received ''a lot of threats'' in response to his treatment of her on social media, after a clip of them went viral in which Michael appeared to nudge his spouse with his elbow on Instagram Live.

Luisana - who was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina - explained: ''We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn't believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina, photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating. It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened.

''It's not nice to receive death threats. There were a lot of threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family.

''I suffered a lot with what happened. It caused Mike a lot of pain too. He loves Argentina and he loves being with me in Argentina when I'm working.

''He loves the friends he has in Argentina. Can you imagine what it feels like to receive a photo from Argentina of a youngster holding a weapon and the warning: 'This is what you're going to get when you come here!'''