Michael Bublé finds himself sick of Christmas music by Boxing Day.

The 46-year-old singer - whose holiday album ‘Christmas' became one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century with worldwide sales of more than 16 million - told of how holiday music reminds him of festive food and that by the day after Christmas, "you never want to hear it again."

He said: "Christmas music reminds me of rich food, when you haven't had it in a while and are so excited for it and you eat as much as you can. By the 26th of December you don't ever want to hear it again. But there are worse things than a season where people are kind."

Despite his comments about festive music, Michael - who has Noah, eight, Elias, five, and Vida, three, with actress Luisana Lopilato - went on to insist that he "loves Christmas so much" and not just "through the eyes of the kids."

He said: "I love Christmas so much and my parents made it so great for us that I still have that sense of wonderment. It's not that I see it through the eyes of my kids, I genuinely have that wonderment. Like, my tree was up November 1st."

The 'Feeling Good' hitmaker then went on to explain that when he was approached by Dolly Parton to record a Christmas duet at the height of the pandemic in July 2020, he said yes without hesitation as he felt people would "need espite from the fear and anxiety" caused by COVID.

He told The Daily Star: "Last summer, in the heart of COVID in July, Dolly Parton asked me if I would do a Christmas song with her. I love Dolly and the truth is I didn't even listen to the song, I said: 'Yes!' But I thought people would need respite from the fear and anxiety and loss. You could tell people needed it."