Michael B. Jordan loves wearing jumpers.

The 34-year-old actor - who is starring in the new Coach Fall 2021 campaign - has admitted he loves throwing on lots of layers because it makes him feel "snug" and reminds him of his childhood growing up in the chillier climates on the East Coast.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, Michael - who has lived in Los Angeles since he was six - said: "I'm a sweater weather guy, so jackets are my favourite because I love layering up. I'm from the east coast, so whenever I could throw on a couple of layers, I jump at the opportunity. Living in LA, we don't get too many of those. It takes me back to my East Coast roots! I just feel comfortable. It's nice and snug...and they fit really well, especially since I started working out. I'll throw on a nice turtleneck and it just fits right."

The 'Creed' star became Coach's first global menswear ambassador in 2019 and, since then, has developed a good eye for quality pieces.

He explained: "You spend so much time working closely with certain brands, and you adapt some of the best qualities. Then you can take that to your repertoire. [Because of Coach], I've started to look at jackets with a certain eye.

"Find the styles and sizes that you fit, and then start to collect different jackets that fit in that wheelhouse.

"For me, they're [hoodies] what I wear the most often — when I'm travelling or lounging around the house. My most versatile piece, I think, is my hoodies. You can have more luxury hoodies, more vintage hoodies — there are so many versions of it. It's like a layer of armour."