We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
We've all done it; tried our best to look cool strutting down the street with our AirPods in (Just kidding - I don't own AirPods) pretending to be musical connoisseurs while secretly feeling grateful that there isn't a bubble visible above your head showing that you're actually listening to Britney Spears' Toxic for the third time in a row.
Now there's a meme showing that exact scenario with the help of French rapper Jnr Slice. He appeared on an episode of the French prank show Le Pire Stagiaire (The Worst Intern) which is where the meme's still is from, though an AirPod has been photoshopped on his visible ear for the purpose of the joke. The rapper looks extremely unimpressed by whatever's going on on the show, but if that isn't your "I'm listening to cool music" face then you're obviously lying.
Me in public: My headphones: https://t.co/shldU7xazw pic.twitter.com/P7qVhIXwEt— key. (@keywilliamss) August 5, 2020
Me in public: My Headphones: https://t.co/JKKflVjwrh pic.twitter.com/N0dOFViGaZ— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 5, 2020
Me in public: My headphones: pic.twitter.com/6R2MUx7ko1— Montez?? (@BrikFlair) August 5, 2020
Me in public: My headphones: pic.twitter.com/ETHMZmD0w3— Sule' (@SulesMusic) August 5, 2020
Me in public My headphones https://t.co/EBA4iIVtO2 pic.twitter.com/xMZ54Wi7U0— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) August 5, 2020
Me in public: My Headphones: pic.twitter.com/79rR4tOBHO— Don't Argue With Me If You Dont Have Any Citations (@JamelTheCreator) August 5, 2020
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.