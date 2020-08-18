Melissa Barrera has joined the cast of 'Scream 5'.

The 30-year-old actress is attached for the upcoming horror flick along with returning stars David Arquette (who plays sheriff Dewey Riley) and Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers).

According to reports, Melissa will play a key role in the movie although the identity of her character is yet to be revealed. Filming on the project is due to begin in North Carolina later this year.

Melissa is also starring in Jon M. Chu's adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical 'In The Heights' and will also play the lead in 'Carmen', the cinematic reimagining of the classic opera.

'Scream 5' is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who have taken over behind the camera from the late Wes Craven. Neve Campbell is ''in negotiations'' to return as Sidney Prescott, although her involvement in the movie is yet to be officially confirmed.

Arquette recently revealed that he is hopeful that Neve - who he describes as the ''heart and soul'' of the series - will appear in the motion picture.

The 48-year-old actor said: ''We have to get Neve, that's the real thing.

''She's the heart and soul of the 'Scream' franchise, so to get Neve would be a really tremendous thing. Like, I've seen her at conventions and stuff and it's just almost like family. We all have gone through this experience together. I would love for her to be a part of it.''

David also hopes that Matt and Tyler are ''true'' to the characters and believes that they want to do the film ''justice''.

He explained: ''I just want to be true to the characters, that's all that really matters to me.

''True to Wes' vision and (writer) Kevin (Williamson's) vision. The filmmakers were fans of the original and it really inspired them. They love the original series, and I think they want to do it justice.''