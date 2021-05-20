Mel Gibson and Elisha Cuthbert have joined the cast of 'Bandit'.

The pair will star alongside Josh Duhamel in the movie, which is based on Robert Knuckle’s best-selling true crime novel 'The Flying Bandit, Bringing Down Canada's Most Daring Armed Robber', which was inspired by the life of Gilbert Galvan.

According to Variety, Duhamel will portray the career criminal, who changed his named to Robert Whiteman and was dubbed The Flying Bandit after pulling off more than 50 bank and jewellery heists.

Gibson is set to portray lifetime gangster Tommy who gets involved in a huge heist alongside Whiteman.

Allan Ungar is to direct the motion picture, and Kraig Wenman has penned the script.

Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions, and Eric Gozlan of Goldrush Entertainment will produce the film.

Yale Levine and Beckerman said: "We’re thrilled to be working with this incredible cast to tell this action-packed story."

Gozlan added: "Bringing this incredible Canadian story to international audiences is a thrill, and the story couldn’t be in better hands with Allan Ungar at the helm and our incredibly talented cast."

In November, Gibson confirmed that director Richard Donner was working on 'Lethal Weapon 5', which will see him and Danny Glover reprise their roles as LA detectives Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh respectively.

Asked if the movie is still happening, Mel said: "Yeah! No absolutely.

"And the man who was behind all that – the man who brought it to the screen and gave it the goodies is working on it right now: Richard Donner. He's a legend."