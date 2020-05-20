Mel C is being lined up for her own BBC Radio show.

The Spice Girls singer impressed BBC bosses after joining Scott Mills on his Radio 1 show last week, for a DJ set broadcast from her home, and they are now in talks with Mel about offering her a show of her own.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Mel had a Zoom meeting with one of the BBC's top brass shortly after her gig on Scott's show because they saw so much potential in her.

''She not only has an incredible background in the industry, she's got a wealth of music knowledge which bosses think the audience would lap up.

''Her celebrity pals - including her ex-bandmates Emma, Mel B, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham - may also pop up on her show.

''On top of that, Mel is perfect for the job because she's kind, likeable and has a cheeky edge listeners would love.''

Although talks are still at a very early stage, Mel is said to be interested in a DJ role with the BBC.

Meanwhile, Mel and her Spice Girls reunited for a tour last year without Victoria but Mel insisted all five members of the group are still close and keep in contact via iMessage.

She said: ''We do have a message group, we did have a WhatsApp group last year but Geri kept calling it 'what sip', which kind of put us off so we went back to an iMessage ... but it's like so many bands, so many bands if you think about it, their name is awful but then they just become the name and then that's it. U2, that's rubbish.''