Megan Thee Stallion triumphed at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, taking home three prizes including Hip Hop Artist of the Year.
The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker took home three prizes on the night, including the revered Hip Hop Artist of the Year trophy.
The rap sensation's 'Savage' remix featuring Beyonce was crowned Best Collaboration, while Megan also took home Hustler of the Year at the virtual ceremony on Tuesday night (27.10.20).
Roddy Ricch's acclaimed debut studio album, ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’, was named Hip Hop Album of the Year, and he also bagged Song of the Year for 'The Box'.
Elsewhere, Pop Smoke was posthumously honoured with the Best New Hip Hop Artist gong, Travis Scott was named Best Live Performer and Best Duo or Group went to Chris Brown and Young Thug.
Snoop Dogg also made an appearance to present Master P with the I Am Hip Hop Award.
The live-stream featured show-stopping performances, including a powerful duet between Burna Boy and Coldplay's Chris Martin of their track 'Monsters You Made'.
Chris sang remotely as the rapper called for the end to police brutality with the emotional performance.
Burna Boy’s backing band donned #StopPoliceBrutality t-shirts as footage from protests aired on a giant screen.
They also raised their hands in solidarity and paid tribute to Nigerians who have lost their lives to SARS.
The event also saw performances from Lil Baby and City Girls, and ended with a speech by Democratic vice presidential nominee, Senator Kamala Harris, on the importance of voting in the upcoming November 3 presidential election.
An abridged list of the winners is:
Hip Hop Artist of the Year:
Megan Thee Stallion
Song of the Year:
‘The Box’ – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (Roddy Ricch)
Hip Hop Album of the Year:
Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’
Best Hip Hop Video:
Future feat. Drake, ‘Life is Good’
Best Collaboration:
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, ‘Savage (Remix)’
Best Duo or Group:
Chris Brown and Young Thug
Best Live Performer:
Travis Scott
Best New Hip Hop Artist:
Pop Smoke
Hustler of the Year:
Megan Thee Stallion
