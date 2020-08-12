Megan Thee Stallion advises treating liquid eye-liner ''like a boy you're not sure about''.

The 25-year-old rapper recently joined forces with Revlon to land her first major beauty campaign and in a new video, in which she showed fans how to recreate her make-up look from the campaign shoot, Megan shared her unusual beauty tip.

While applying a cat-eye look, she explained: ''Treat eyeliner like a boy you're not sure about. Test it out a little bit.''

Megan posted the video on YouTube and wrote: ''Hey Hotties Thought I'd share my hot girl hack to getting my cut-crease using all my @revlon goodies. Like what you see?''

She also shared it on Instagram and wrote: ''FINALLY DID A MAKEUP TUTORIAL. Alright na this is my first time doing this so don't expect it to be crazy perfect lol #RevlonxMeg #Revlonpartner (sic).''

During the video, Megan gave some other helpful tips, including: ''as long as you can blend, makeup is your friend''.

In a statement announcing her partnership with Revlon, Megan revealed she signed on with the global beauty brand because it stands for ''both beauty and female strength''.

She said: ''I've always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level. To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I'm excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women.''