Megan Thee Stallion told her fans to treat eye-liner ''like a boy you're not sure about'' by ''testing it out a little bit'', in a fun new make-up tutorial video.
Megan Thee Stallion advises treating liquid eye-liner ''like a boy you're not sure about''.
The 25-year-old rapper recently joined forces with Revlon to land her first major beauty campaign and in a new video, in which she showed fans how to recreate her make-up look from the campaign shoot, Megan shared her unusual beauty tip.
While applying a cat-eye look, she explained: ''Treat eyeliner like a boy you're not sure about. Test it out a little bit.''
Megan posted the video on YouTube and wrote: ''Hey Hotties Thought I'd share my hot girl hack to getting my cut-crease using all my @revlon goodies. Like what you see?''
She also shared it on Instagram and wrote: ''FINALLY DID A MAKEUP TUTORIAL. Alright na this is my first time doing this so don't expect it to be crazy perfect lol #RevlonxMeg #Revlonpartner (sic).''
During the video, Megan gave some other helpful tips, including: ''as long as you can blend, makeup is your friend''.
In a statement announcing her partnership with Revlon, Megan revealed she signed on with the global beauty brand because it stands for ''both beauty and female strength''.
She said: ''I've always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level. To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I'm excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women.''
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.