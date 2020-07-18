Megan Thee Stallion feels ''traumatised'' after suffering gunshot wounds, as she slammed those who have been joking about her situation.
Megan Thee Stallion feels ''traumatised'' after suffering gunshot wounds.
The 25-year-old rapper revealed last weekend she had been hospitalised after sustaining wounds ''as a result of a crime that was committed against'' her, and has now hit out at those who have been joking about the situation online, as she says she's ''real life hurt''.
She wrote on Twitter: ''Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y'all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I'm real life hurt and traumatized. (sic)''
Megan spoke about her injuries last week, when she denied claims she was arrested alongside rapper Tory Lanez, who was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''The narrative that is being reported about Sunday's morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.''
And captioning the post, she added: ''I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.''
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.