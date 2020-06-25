Megan Thee Stallion will release her next single, 'Girls in the Hood', this Friday (26.06.20).

The 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper - who has previously referred to herself as ''Thee Hood Tyra Banks'' - took to Twitter to tease the release of her upcoming track with an eye-popping snap of her rocking a baby pink bikini set and a matching fluffy hood.

She captioned the post: ''Hotties y'all ready for this new HOT S**T pre save GIRLS IN THE HOOD right now !!! https://megantheestallion.ffm.to/gith (sic)''

The new song will mark Megan's first release since her three alternative versions of viral hit 'Savage', including April's remix featuring Beyonce.

The 25-year-old star found it surreal having her idol - whose husband Jay-Z owns Megan's label Roc Nation - spit some verses on 'Savage'.

She said recently: ''I know, I thought the same. I was like, 'God? Is this real?' Like, we really did it!

''But shoutout to Beyoncé like, thank you so much! Roc Nation is my management, so somebody from my team called me like, 'Hey, Beyoncé wants to do a 'Savage' remix', and I'm like, 'Shut up - y'all are lyin'!'

''They're like, 'Seriously, go record a new verse.'

''I didn't hear the song again until the week after that. When I heard it, I was like, 'This is really Beyoncé! Like... this is really Beyoncé. Do y'all know that this is really Beyoncé?!'''

Asked what her favourite verse by the Destiny's Child star is on the song - which was released to raise funds for The Bread of Life's Covid-19 relief efforts in their hometown of Houston, Texas - Megan said: ''When she says, 'If you don't jump to put jeans on, you don't feel my pain.'

''I was like, 'Yes, Beyoncé! You better tell 'em!'

''She's like, 'If you want to see some real ass, baby here's your chance!'

''I said, 'That's what I've been saying!'''