Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Nike for a Fit Girl Fall.

The 26-year-old rapper has announced her collaboration with the sports brand, which has including pairing up with trainer Tara Nicolas for some workouts on the NTC app.

She wrote on Instagram: "HOTTIES WE ARE OFFICIALLY NIKE HOTTIES

"I told y’all, Real Hotties put other Hotties on! So I’m sharing my fitness story to let you know sport is whatever ya want it to be.

"Dance is my sport. Rapping is my sport. Performing is my sport. I am an athlete, and so are you.

"Learn more about my story with @nike and get ready to Train with Thee Stallion in the NTC App (sic)"

Megan - who has revealed her favourite Nike pieces - also shared a video on her account, as she explained she never felt drawn to traditional sport.

She said: "I know I make this all look so easy, but this didn't happen overnight. Before I became Thee Stallion, I was a young girl in Houston just trying to find her way.

"Growing up, I remember people saying, 'Girl you tall! You need to be playing basketball'. 'Nah, you should be playing volleyball'. 'With those legs, you need to run track'.

"And I tried them all, but they just weren't for me. I knew I had to find MY passion and do what made ME happy."

An actor in the video playing a high school coach insisted he wouldn't call her an athlete.

She responded: "Oh really? Let's see you run through 12-hour dance rehearsals, train five days a week, then perform in front of 50,000 people, squatting 50% of the time.

"People like to tell us what we can and we can't do, but we ain't hearing that. Real Hot Girls know, no one can define us. So Hotties, you ready?"