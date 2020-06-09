Megan Thee Stallion performed some of her biggest hits during the party portion of YouTube's celebration for quarantined graduates.

The 25-year-old rap star joined graduates across the US via the video-sharing platform, as she performed hit songs such as 'Hot Girl Summer', 'Big Ole Freak' and 'Captain Hook' to mark the special occasion.

Meg was seen sporting a neon orange bikini as she performed some eye-catching dance moves for the 'Dear Class of 2020' event, which was staged online as graduates have been forced to scrap their traditional ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to her performance, Meg teased the virtual graduation event - which also featured the likes of BTS, Katy Perry and Lizzo - on her Instagram page.

She wrote: ''In this incredibly difficult time, I want to honor the Class of 2020 who will go on to create positive changes in the world. I'm humbled to be able to celebrate graduates today. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Megan previously revealed she hopes to inspire fans to follow their dreams.

The rap star has managed to balance her music career with studying health administration at Texas Southern University, and Megan hopes her young fans will take inspiration from her success.

She shared: ''College is a lot of stress. You can't let that little [grade point average] number discourage you because at the end of the day, you got your degree and now you're out here living.

''You're gonna get the job that you want eventually. You worked hard enough to complete school, so I know that you can work hard enough to complete whatever your next goal in life is.''