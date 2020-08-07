Megan Thee Stallion is Revlon's latest brand ambassador.

The 25-year-old rapper has joined forces with the global brand to land her first major beauty campaign and she praised the company for standing for ''both beauty and female strength''.

Megan said in a statement: ''I've always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level. To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I'm excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women.''

Megan is the latest star to join Revlon, following in the footsteps of Gal Gadot, Ashley Graham, Sofia Carson, Jessica Jung, Adwoa Aboah and Eniola Abioro.

Revlon global brand president Silvia Galfo said: ''Megan is a remarkable talent and we know she's only going to continue to rise to new heights. When we first approached her about a partnership nearly a year ago, we were drawn to her confidence and fierce ambition as much as her power to hold nothing back.

''She loves to express herself with makeup and is a constant inspiration to her fans on living boldly. It's that authenticity and unapologetic spirit that we admire, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Revlon family.''

Megan shared the news on Instagram with her fans and wrote: ''HOTTIES YOU ARE LOOKING AT REVLON'S NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR . we definitely have some hot things coming soon for all my hotties and I'm so excited to for all of y'all to live bold with me #revlonxmeg @revlon (sic).''