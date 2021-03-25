Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her hair growth since embarking on a natural haircare journey at the start of the year.
Megan Thee Stallion has shared an update on her natural hair journey.
The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker took to Instagram to share a video of her voluminous long curls getting washed in the basin and said there has been "some growth".
She captioned the clip: "Yes I am still on my natural hair journey and yessss we have seen some growth (sic)"
The progress on her hair journey comes after the 25-year-old rapper was named a global ambassador for beauty brand Mielle Organics.
The 'Savage' hitmaker was made the first-ever celebrity ambassador of the Black-owned natural haircare and skincare company - which launched back in 2014.
She said in a statement: “I’m excited to represent a global hair care brand that is Black-owned and women-led. It’s an incredible feeling to become an ambassador for a beauty brand that uplifts women to stand in their natural beauty.”
Megan will work on a bunch of campaigns for Mielle later this year.
In January, the Grammy-winner revealed she was embarking on her natural hair journey with the brand and asked for her fans - who are called Hotties - to send her the names of Black-owned haircare products to use.
She wrote: "Real HEALTHY GIRL s*** sooo y’all know I’m on a overall health journey and I’ve been pretty up close and personal with my day to day routines ! I asked the hotties to tag me in some black owned hair care products I could use for my natural hair and I’m excited to announce I’m going on my natural hair journey with @mielleorganics by @exquisitemo Comment some things you wanna see during my #hotgirlhairjourney #mielleorganics (sic)"
