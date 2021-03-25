Megan Thee Stallion has shared an update on her natural hair journey.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker took to Instagram to share a video of her voluminous long curls getting washed in the basin and said there has been "some growth".

She captioned the clip: "Yes I am still on my natural hair journey and yessss we have seen some growth (sic)"

The progress on her hair journey comes after the 25-year-old rapper was named a global ambassador for beauty brand Mielle Organics.

The 'Savage' hitmaker was made the first-ever celebrity ambassador of the Black-owned natural haircare and skincare company - which launched back in 2014.

She said in a statement: “I’m excited to represent a global hair care brand that is Black-owned and women-led. It’s an incredible feeling to become an ambassador for a beauty brand that uplifts women to stand in their natural beauty.”

Megan will work on a bunch of campaigns for Mielle later this year.

In January, the Grammy-winner revealed she was embarking on her natural hair journey with the brand and asked for her fans - who are called Hotties - to send her the names of Black-owned haircare products to use.

She wrote: "Real HEALTHY GIRL s*** sooo y’all know I’m on a overall health journey and I’ve been pretty up close and personal with my day to day routines ! I asked the hotties to tag me in some black owned hair care products I could use for my natural hair and I’m excited to announce I’m going on my natural hair journey with @mielleorganics by @exquisitemo Comment some things you wanna see during my #hotgirlhairjourney #mielleorganics (sic)"