Tory Lanez has seemingly apologised to Megan Thee Stallion after he allegedly shot her in both feet.

The 'WAP' hitmaker suffered gunshot wounds to her feet and had to have surgery to have the bullets removed following an incident which occurred in July, and last month, she claimed it was rapper Tory who allegedly opened fire on her.

And in text messages uncovered by TMZ, it seems Tory sent messages to Megan apologising for something he did, although he never specifically mentions shooting or a gun anywhere in his texts.

According to TMZ, one message reads: ''I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart.

''None the less s*** should have never happened and I can't change what did. I just feel horrible. (sic)''

Tory reportedly also sent several messages in which he claims he was ''just too drunk'' during the unspecified incident.

At the time of the alleged shooting, Megan refused to name the perpetrator despite heavy speculation it had been Tory, who was charged with carrying a concealed weapon following the incident.

But she later came forward to claim Tory was behind her injuries, as she alleged that Tory's publicist had been spreading false information about the incident.

In an Instagram Live, she said: ''Since y'all hoes so worried 'bout it, yes, this ***** Tory shot me.''

She continued: ''You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s***. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f****** dragging it.''

Megan went on to explain that she was in a car with Tory and several other people when an argument broke out and claimed he shot at her after she decided to get out and started walking away.

She said: ''Everybody in the car arguing. I'm in the front seat, this ***** in the back seat.

''I get out the car, I'm done arguing. I don't wanna argue no more. I get out, I'm walking away. This *****, from outside the back seat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me!''