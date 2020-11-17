Megan Thee Stallion realised the massive holes in representation for bodies of all sizes while making her debut denim collection for Fashion Nova.

The 'WAP' rapper has joined forces with the brand to create her own line and wanted to make sure her jeans catered for petite, slim, curvy, and tall girls like herself.

She said: "I'm so excited for my fashion line to launch because we're finally getting jeans for the long-leg girls, like fashion jeans have always hugged my booty real good, real tight fit, great, great stretch, but they always look like capris.

"So I was like, Fashion Nova, I don't know what you're gonna do, but baby we need jeans for girls that are 5'8" plus.

"Everybody not bite-sized so I’m super excited about that. The tall girls are finally getting representation, but it's not just about tall girls. I have petite, slim, curvy, whatever we are we have the jeans for you."

The 25-year-old star insisted it was important for her to have a collection that was made with "the real body" in mind to provide "better representation" for every woman.

Megan - who is a brand ambassador for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie line - added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "I just realised how big of a lack of representation there is for curvier girls, or taller girls, or girls with bigger feet.

"Everybody is not just a cookie cutter size, so I just want to make sure that starting with this collab we have better representation with just women in general. Even with short girls, the jeans are made for skinny short girls. It's not just about the model body. It's about the real body, so this collection definitely caters to women with curves. I say petite, too, but just the girls with the little representation that's what my collection really caters to."