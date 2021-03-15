Megan Thee Stallion felt like a "gift" at the Grammy Awards.

The 26-year-old star - who won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for 'Savage', as well as Best New Artist on Sunday (14.03.21) wore a custom tangerine Dolce & Gabbana gown and shoes to the event, and her favourite part of the outfit was the oversized bow in the back.

She told her team: "I feel like a gift".

The 'WAP' hitmaker's team sought inspiration from "Old Black Hollywood glamour" for Megan's look and couldn't have been happier with her gown, which also featured a thigh-high slit.

Her stylist, Eric Archibald, told The Hollywood Reporter: The dress: “We were blessed with a few options, but when we put on the Dolce & Gabbana dress, we knew we had found our perfect red-carpet look.

“Our inspiration was Old Black Hollywood glamour, and the dress fit that inspiration perfectly, and the color is outstanding. The dress was the perfect look for Megan’s first Grammy Awards.”

And the theme extended to her hair, with Kellon Deryk explaining they “decided to do a romantic, whimsical updo that embodies Old Hollywood glamour."

The hairstylist added: "It came together after seeing the dress and understanding that framing her face in a classic updo would be the best way to compliment the whole look.”

For her make-up, Priscilla Ono opted for a "bronzy and fresh look".

She said: "[We wanted to] keep it beautiful, since the dress color was so vibrant. We decided to go more neutral, [and] golds and bronzes look great on her skin.”

Megan accessoried her look with over 220 carats of diamonds by Chopard, including a necklace from their Red Carpet Collection, which boasted almost 92 carats of diamonds set in white gold.

Dolce & Gabanna also designed the nude-illusion crystal-embellished bodysuit and feather cape Megan wore to perform 'Body' and 'Savage', as well as the caged, corseted bodysuit encrusted with Swaorovski crystals which made up her final stage look.

To perform 'WAP' with Cardi B, Megan donned a custom L.A. ROXX mirror robot bodysuit and corset.