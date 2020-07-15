Megan Thee Stallion is recovering in hospital with gunshot wounds.

The 'Savage' rapper has taken to Instagram to reveal she was injured on Sunday morning (12.07.20), after claims she was arrested alongside rapper Tory Lanez, who was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

She wrote on Instagram: ''The narrative that is being reported about Sunday's morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.''

And captioning the post, she added: ''I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.''

The 'Hot Girl Summer' star is currently working towards her degree as she wants to make her late mother proud.

She said: ''I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school. I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.''