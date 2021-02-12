Megan Thee Stallion has been made a global ambassador for beauty brand Mielle Organics.

The 'Savage' hitmaker has become the first-ever celebrity ambassador the Black-owned natural haircare and skincare company - which launched back in 2014.

She said in a statement: “I’m excited to represent a global hair care brand that is Black-owned and women-led. It’s an incredible feeling to become an ambassador for a beauty brand that uplifts women to stand in their natural beauty.”

Megan, 25, will work on a bunch of campaigns for Mielle later this year.

The 'WAP' star's new role comes after she was named a brand ambassador for Revlon in 2020.

Megan previously said her Revlon partnership proved she didn't have to change herself to be successful.

She said: "I'm probably not the typical cookie-cutter artist or person. I do what I want to do when I want to do it and how I want to do it, and collaborating with Revlon makes me feel good because I know there are girls out there who are looking at me like, 'Oh my gosh, Megan is doing so many big things and she didn't have to change herself or compromise her brand to be successful.’"

Meanwhile, Megan dropped her Fashion Nova line last year and revealed the aim was to make women "radiate confidence".

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker launched her own inclusive denim range with the popular brand and explained that in creating clothing that is tailored to fit every body shape and size perfectly, the wearer will feel amazing inside and out.

She said: “When everything hugs the right places and complements your natural figure you can’t help but feel good. That’s what this whole collection is about."

She added: “When you feel that way on the inside and you‘re wearing clothes that accentuate that, you will just radiate confidence. That’s real hot girl s***!”