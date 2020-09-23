Megan Thee Stallion has been named as a pioneer in TIME magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2020, while the likes of Selena Gomez, Michael B. Jordan and Donald Trump have also been recognised.
Megan Thee Stallion has been named as a pioneer in TIME magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2020.
The publication has revealed its annual list, which features the 'WAP' hitmaker alongside the likes of Selena Gomez, Jennifer Hudson and Gabrielle Union.
Writing about Megan in the magazine, Taraji P. Henson said: ''I don't like to put the stigma of the word strong on Black women because I think it dehumanizes us, but she has strength--strength through vulnerability.
''She's lost much of her family -- her mother, her father, her grandmother -- yet she is the epitome of tenacity, of pulling herself up by her bootstraps.
''She was shot this summer, and still people tried to tear her down. But she's out here still loving and being sweet.
''It's invigorating to see her become a platinum-selling artist with the viral hit 'Hot Girl Summer' and multiple No. 1 songs in the past year, 'Savage' and 'WAP.' ''
The Weeknd, Ali Wong, Michael B. Jordan, JoJo Siwa and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are amongst the singers and actors named this year, while United States President Donald Trump and his election rival Joe Biden have also been selected.
Billy Porter, Tyler Perry and Lewis Hamilton have been recognised, as have Black Lives Matter founders Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi.
TIME CEO and editor in chief Edward Felsenthal wrote: ''This year's list looks far different than any of us could have predicted just six months ago.
''The TIME 100 has always been a mirror of the world and those who shape it.
''While you will certainly find people who wield traditional power on this year's list--heads of state, CEOs, major entertainers--it also includes many extraordinary, lesser-known individuals who seized the moment to save lives, build a movement, lift the spirit, repair the world....
''Their work challenges each of us to wield our own influence toward a world that is healthier, more resilient, more sustainable and just.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...