According to Megan Thee Stallion, she ''knows'' her mother is proud of her success.
Megan Thee Stallion is sure her mother is proud of her success.
The 25-year-old rap star has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent times and Megan thinks her mother, Holly Thomas - who died in March 2019 from a cancerous brain tumour - would be proud to see what she's achieved.
Responding to news she'd become the first woman to reach number one on the Rap Songwriters chart, Megan wrote on Instagram: ''Wow I used to watch my mom write songs in her bed every day when she got off work so I started doing it too. I know she's proud [love heart emoji] (sic)''
Megan posted the message shortly after revealing she hopes to inspire other women to realise their dreams.
The rapper is determined to use her ever-growing influence to help inspire young girls around the world.
The 'Savage' hitmaker said: ''I love the fact that I have a voice, and I love the fact that I do inspire a lot of girls, and I didn't realise it at first. I was just being me.
''Some of the things I say, I realised that some women might really wanna say them. So I just keep all of these things in the back of my mind when I'm writing.
''I'm not gon' say I feel pressure, but sometimes I will get a little tingly because I just want to put out the best music for my fans as possible. I don't like to disappoint them.
''So when I'm recording, I'm super hard on myself. I'm just always like, okay, I need to go harder than that. I'll write and rewrite a verse about eight times.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.