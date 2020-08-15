Megan Thee Stallion hopes to inspire other women to realise their dreams.

The 25-year-old rapper has experienced a meteoric rise over recent months, and Megan is now determined to use her ever-growing platform to help inspire young girls around the world.

The 'Savage' hitmaker said: ''I love the fact that I have a voice, and I love the fact that I do inspire a lot of girls, and I didn't realise it at first. I was just being me.

''Some of the things I say, I realised that some women might really wanna say them. So I just keep all of these things in the back of my mind when I'm writing.

''I'm not gon' say I feel pressure, but sometimes I will get a little tingly because I just want to put out the best music for my fans as possible. I don't like to disappoint them.

''So when I'm recording, I'm super hard on myself. I'm just always like, okay, I need to go harder than that. I'll write and rewrite a verse about eight times.''

Megan's mother Holly Thomas - who passed away from a brain tumour last year - was also a rapper, and the chart-topping star was inspired to see her work at her craft.

Speaking to W magazine, Megan recalled: ''She had a regular job, too, but I would see her get off work and then come home and write. I thought everybody's mom was writing and being a rapper, 'cause I didn't really hang out with other kids.

''I only hung out with my mom and my grandma and my dad and my cousins. But when I saw her writing, it just really inspired me to do the same thing.''