Megan Thee Stallion says her Revlon partnership proves she didn't have to change herself to be successful and she hopes her fans will be true to themselves.
The 25-year-old rapper is the beauty company's latest brand ambassador and Megan hopes the appointment will show her fans that it is most important to be themselves.
She told WWD: ''I'm probably not the typical cookie-cutter artist or person. I do what I want to do when I want to do it and how I want to do it, and collaborating with Revlon makes me feel good because I know there are girls out there who are looking at me like, 'Oh my gosh, Megan is doing so many big things and she didn't have to change herself or compromise her brand to be successful.'''
Megan has been using Revlon since she was young, after her grandmother bought her an eyeshadow palette from the brand.
She said: ''Shout out to my grandma - otherwise I wouldn't know what I'm doing.''
And she believes her values align with the global beauty company, explaining: ''Their [Revlon] whole slogan, to live bold - that's me. I get to bring my flavour to Revlon's existing flavour.''
