Megan Thee Stallion has won her first Grammy Award, after she was named the winner of Best Rap Performance for her hit single ‘Savage’ during the awards' pre-ceremony.
Megan Thee Stallion has won her first Grammy Award.
The 26-year-old singer was among the winners during the pre-ceremony for the 2021 Grammy Awards, where several of the smaller categories were announced ahead of the main show which takes place later on Sunday (14.03.21) night.
Megan won the trophy for Best Rap Performance for her hit single ‘Savage’, which also features Beyonce, and took to social media after the news was announced to share her excitement with her fans.
She simply wrote: “AHHHHHHHJHGJDKNBOOM (sic)”, accompanied by a row of crying emojis.
Elsewhere in the pre-ceremony, Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande beat the likes of BTS, Taylor Swift and Bon Iver, and Justin Bieber and Quavo to be named Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song ‘Rain On Me’, and The Strokes were given the gong for Best Rock Album for their record, ‘The New Abnormal’.
Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, became one of the youngest Grammy winners ever thanks to her feature on her mother’s song ‘Brown Skin Girl’, which picked up the award for Best Music Video.
There was also an early win for Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell, as ‘No Time To Die’ – which is the theme for the upcoming James Bond movie of the same name – was named the Best Song Written For Visual Media.
Other winners in the pre-ceremony included Burna Boy, who won Best Global Music Album, John Legend, who took home the Best R&B Album award, Kanye West, who was given the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album trophy, and Fiona Apple, who picked up both the Best Rock Performance and Best Alternative Music Album awards.
The main Grammy Awards ceremony will start at 8pm EST on Sunday (14.03.21) / 1am GMT on Monday (15.03.21).
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
'Another Love' singer Tom Odell has just announced details of his fourth album due for release in June this year.
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
With the release of their February single 'Dreamer' on 26th Wild Spelks opened their 2021 account, having previously released 'The Happy Places',...
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....