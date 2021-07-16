Megan Thee Stallion is the face of Japanese streetwear gian BAPE's collaboration with Coach.
Megan Thee Stallion is the face of BAPE's collaboration with Coach.
The 26-year-old rapper is fronting the campaign for the Japanese streetwear giant new collection with the American luxury design house.
Megan shared a number of campaign images -which also feature her pet pooches - to her Instagram page and wrote: "Thee Hot Dog mom and my boys in @coach since they love tearing up s*** they had to get a job. #BAPExCOACH collab dropping next weekend #coachny."
Coast also posted some images and wrote: #MeganTheeStallion and her Frenchie #4oe are dropping by to let you know: something big is coming soon. #CoachNY."
And BAPE wrote: "BAPE x COACH COLLECTION coming soon."
Other famous faces featured in the campaign include rapper Cordae and Japanese model Kōki and the campaign was shot by photographer Sandy Kim.
The collection features a new, limited-edition print, blending Coach's signature 'C' pattern with the Bape logo.
According to a press release, the capsule collection includes ready-to-wear apparel, leather goods, shoes, and accessories that focus on combining "BAPE’s authority in streetwear with Coach’s legacy of craftsmanship."
