Megan Thee Stallion is eyeing a collaboration with Rihanna.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper has just dropped a remix of her hit single 'Savage' featuring Beyonce and after teaming up with the Destiny's Child star and Nicki Minaj, who features on the former track, her dream collaborations whist-list was complete.

However, when asked whether she'd like to work with Rihanna, Megan insisted it would ''blow [her] mind'' if she got the chance to team up on a song with the 'Work' hitmaker.

On whether there is anyone else she wants to record a song with, she said: ''I'm good, I don't need anyone else to collab with. I already collabed with Nicki and I've collabed with Beyoncé, my life is made - bye, thank you. Thank you, everybody!''

Bunt on a duet with Rihanna, she told Dazed Digital: ''Rihanna is that girl, and I always wear Fenty, so ... Oh my God, that would blow my mind! If I could collab with Rihanna, I would honestly be super happy.''

The 25-year-old star is still in shock that she got to have Beyonce - whose husband Jay-Z owns Megan's label Roc Nation - spit some verses on 'Savage'.

She said: ''I know, I thought the same. I was like, 'God? Is this real?' Like, we really did it!

''But shoutout to Beyoncé like, thank you so much! Roc Nation is my management, so somebody from my team called me like, 'Hey, Beyoncé wants to do a 'Savage' remix', and I'm like, 'Shut up - y'all are lyin'!'

''They're like, 'Seriously, go record a new verse.'

''I didn't hear the song again until the week after that. When I heard it, I was like, 'This is really Beyoncé! Like... this is really Beyoncé. Do y'all know that this is really Beyoncé?!'''

Asked what her favourite verse by Beyonce is on the song - which was released to raise funds for The Bread of Life's Covid-19 relief efforts in their hometown of Houston, Texas - Megan said: ''When she says, 'If you don't jump to put jeans on, you don't feel my pain.'

''I was like, 'Yes, Beyoncé! You better tell 'em!'

''She's like, 'If you want to see some real ass, baby here's your chance!'

''I said, 'That's what I've been saying!'''