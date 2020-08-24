Megan Thee Stallion doesn't want people to ''feel sorry for her'' amid her shooting.

The 'WAP' hitmaker suffered gunshot wounds to her feet in an incident which occurred last month, and her hair stylist and close friend Jonathan Wright has now said Megan isn't the type of person to want ''sympathy'' over the incident, and would instead like to ''move on''.

Jonathan said: ''She has grown a lot mentally, physically and everything in between. I'm very glad that my friend has this confidence, and is open to showing what she's been through. She don't like people to feel sorry for her, she is a hustler. It is just a relief to see the music she is putting out there. She's not a person to want sympathy when something like that happens. It's just a situation where you have to just move on and go from there.''

Megan recently named Tory Lanez as the man who allegedly shot her, after he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon at the time.

The 25-year-old rapper had previously refused to confirm the perpetrator despite Tory's charges, but came forward earlier this month after people were spreading ''lies'' about the incident.

A source told Page Six: ''Megan wasn't going to name names, she wasn't going to go there - she wasn't planning on talking to police. She was protecting herself. People in her camp and in Tory's camp shut everyone down so fast you could barely blink. But there were lies that were being spread and she wasn't going to stand for it.''

When Megan made her public claims, she accused Tory - whose real name is Daystar Peterson - of getting his publicist to spread false information online.

In an Instagram Live, she said: ''Since y'all hoes so worried 'bout it, yes, this ***** Tory shot me.''

She continued: ''You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s***. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f****** dragging it.''

Megan went on to explain that she was in a car with Tory and several other people when an argument broke out and claimed he shot at her after she decided to get out and started walking away.

She said: ''Everybody in the car arguing. I'm in the front seat, this ***** in the back seat.

''I get out the car, I'm done arguing. I don't wanna argue no more. I get out, I'm walking away. This *****, from outside the back seat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me!''