Megan Thee Stallion doesn't care what people think about her body.

The 25-year-old rapper says no one else controls her image and she will twerk if she wants to, even if some people find it offensive because she's ''got the assets''.

She explained to W magazine: ''Twerking was supposed to be a thing that was sneaky fun- like, bad. And now it's a thing where it's super normal, it's very casual, you see everybody doing it.

''Let me say this: Different body types offend different people. So if you are maybe smaller, twerking doesn't come off as offensive, but when you got the assets, then that's when it comes off as, 'Oh my God, what the hell is going on?' It becomes a sexual thing. But I can't help it that I got this body. I'ma twerk, and it's gon' look this way, and it might be offensive to you because I look like this, but I can't help it. And I don't care. I don't care that you feel that way.''

And Megan refuses to allow anyone tell her what to do.

She said: ''A lot of times a lot of stuff is still happening where people do try to control your image; they try to put together a plan for you. But I have a lot of freedom.''