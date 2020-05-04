Megan Thee Stallion was ''touched'' when Beyoncé chose to do a song with her and ''cried'' when it was released.
Megan Thee Stallion was ''touched'' when Beyoncé chose to do a song with her.
The popstar chose to remix Megan's track 'Savage' and the rapper has confessed it was a dream come true because she has always looked up to Beyoncé.
Speaking about their friendship, she shared: ''I got a call one day and they were like, 'Yeah ... Beyoncé's gonna do a remix of 'Savage' and I was like, 'Shut the f**k up'. I was like, 'Shut up'. I didn't believe it - I was like, 'Okay, whatever'. I talked to her after the song came out - she was just super supportive. Every time I see her she's always like telling me, 'Keep going, keep going hard, you really got it - do you.'
''She's somebody that really inspired me too, so just to know that Beyoncé even has heard any of my music or just has watched me as an artist come up doing what I'm doing and that she's rocking with me enough to even do a song with me, that's really something that touched my heart because I looked up to Beyoncé since I was like young. It just seemed like a dream but in the back of my head I just always knew that at some point in my life I have to do a song with Beyonce.''
And the 25-year-old rapper confessed she ''cried'' when the song came out because she was so happy.
She added: ''I woke up and I was like ... cause I knew the song was coming out ... but, it was still like, 'Is it really gonna drop? Are we doing this for real for real?' And I mean I cried ... like I had to call my grandma.''
The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker gushed about how, hailing from Houston, meant Beyoncé is her ''queen''.
Speaking to Apple Music, she said: ''I really can't believe it, because being from Houston, Beyoncé is just Queen. That's all you know. There's no debate, there's nothing else to say - who's better than Beyoncé?''
