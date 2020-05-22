Megan Thee Stallion has become a brand partner of Savage x Fenty.

The 25-year-old rap star has joined forces with Rihanna's lingerie brand, and is now set to feature in its summer 2020 social media campaign, which has been titled #SavagexTheeStallion.

Hailing the new partnership, Rihanna said: ''Meg is the energy we were looking for. She is a risk-taker with an attitude, character, and personality.''

Megan also revealed she's ''excited'' about her new role with Savage x Fenty, hailing the company for celebrating women ''in all their glory''.

She explained: ''I'm so excited to work with a brand that embodies diversity and celebrates women in all their glory.

''In my Savage x Fenty, I feel sexy, comfortable and confident. We want all the hotties around the world to feel good about themselves exactly as they are.''

Meanwhile, Megan previously revealed she hopes to inspire fans to follow their dreams.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker has managed to balance her music career with studying health administration at Texas Southern University, and Megan hopes her young fans will take inspiration from her success.

She shared: ''College is a lot of stress. You can't let that little [grade point average] number discourage you because at the end of the day, you got your degree and now you're out here living.

''You're gonna get the job that you want eventually. You worked hard enough to complete school, so I know that you can work hard enough to complete whatever your next goal in life is.''

Megan also thinks it's important to follow your passion, regardless of whether it seems overly-ambitious or not.

She said: ''If I am somebody's role model, I want them to take away that you can still go to school, you can still pursue your dreams and you should still be you, no matter what the circumstances are.

''If that's what they're taking away from me, then I feel like I'm doing a good job.''