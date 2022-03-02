Megan Thee Stallion has announced a first-of-its-kind VR concert tour.

The 'WAP' hitmaker - who calls her fans Hotties - has unveiled details of the ‘Enter Thee Hottieverse’ run, which will be heading to 10 US cities.

Showing at theatres, audience members will be handed a pair of Hottie Mounted Displays (VR headsets) before watching the 27-year-old rap megastar perform "a multi-song set that moves through a series of environments as well as hot custom wardrobes designed just for the show.”

Megan told Billboard: “Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine, and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience.

“My hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way, and I appreciate the AmazeVR team for helping me to bring this VR vision to life. I can’t wait to see the Hotties show up to the tour.”

Ernest Lee, Amaze VR co-CEO, commented: “We are thrilled to work with Megan to launch AmazeVR’s very first VR Concert Tour.

“She’s an artist who has incredible stage presence and can create iconic moments that will make the most of the VR technology we’re developing. If anyone could push the notion of how captivating a VR concert can be, it’s Megan.

“Not everyone owns a headset, and not everyone can make it to their favourite artist’s live show.

"A VR Concert by AmazeVR opens up the possibilities for fans to encounter artists in a completely new way, while knocking down all the barriers to entry that have made it hard to access the amazing experiences VR can provide.”

The tour kicks off in Los Angeles in April and runs through to July.

'Enter Thee Hottieverse' showings:

Los Angeles – April 5 to 10

San Francisco – April 21 to 24

Chicago – May 5 to 8

Dallas – May 12 to 15

Houston – May 19 to 22

Atlanta – May 26 to 29

Miami – June 2 to 5

Charlotte – June 16 to 19

Washington DC – June 23 to 26

New York – June 30 to July 3