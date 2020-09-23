Lala Kent ''would not be shocked'' if Megan Fox were to start a family with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan already has Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and Journey, four, with her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, but it seems as though she could be set to try for her first child with her new beau Kelly, who has a daughter from a previous relationship.

The couple's close friend Lala - who is currently pregnant with her first child with her husband Randall Emmett - has hinted she's expecting a pregnancy announcement from Megan, because ''everyone'' is having kids at the moment.

She said: ''Everyone's getting pregnant. So I would not be shocked.''

Lala also praised Megan, 34, with giving her plenty of advice ahead of the arrival of her baby girl.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star added to Us Weekly magazine: ''I love Megan because she's, like, so into the Earth. The advice she gave me is the second that it is born, I need to have its chart read so that I know how my baby is going to look at me and I can deal with that baby accordingly. I'm actually super into it. I'm doing it. That's cool.''

Meanwhile, Lala's fiancé Randall - who is the director of Megan and Kelly's upcoming movie, 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' - recently said the new couple are ''very passionate'' about one another.

He explained: ''They're very passionate about one another and very happy, and I mean, it's really sweet to see that I had a little hand in that.

''The chemistry [on set] was second to none, but I just thought, I'm a great director! I didn't know there were these undertones and all that, and now, we spend a lot of time with them since they've been together and it's really sweet and beautiful, and I'm really happy for both of them.''