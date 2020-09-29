Megan Barton-Hanson wants the pornography industry to be ''modernised and changed'', as she hits out at the amount of content aimed at men.
The former 'Love Island' star has worked in the sex industry in the past, and has said she would love to see parts of the industry changed, especially when it comes to creating more content that appeals to women.
Megan - who is openly bisexual - slammed the way that ''lesbian porn'' is always made ''for the men'', and said she wants to watch content that isn't ''fake''.
She explained: ''I watch it, not regularly. I just think it's so hard to find something that's authentic, that's my problem. I think a lot of porn is for the male gaze and being bisexual myself, obviously I'd watch lesbian porn, but even that is so frustrating, it's always for the men, it's so fake, it's so set up.
''I've worked in the sex industry, I've been a stripper, I've done webcam, so I definitely think there's a place for it, but I think it really needs to be modernised and changed, like I said with the whole lesbian thing, it's very for the male gaze. I think a lot of porn, no matter what category, is for the male gaze.
However, Megan praised recent efforts to ''verify'' real-life couples on adult websites, so that people know what they're watching is ''real''.
She added: ''I think what's really good, you know how on Instagram they have the verified accounts, they've started doing that with couples, and for me, that's the kind of porn I'd want to watch, you know it's an actual couple, who are actually in love, and it's real.''
The 26-year-old beauty also insisted she's ''never ever faked an orgasm'', as she thinks it's important give ''constructive criticism'' to her partner.
Speaking on 'The Truth Flirts' content series by dating app Badoo, she said: ''I've never ever faked an orgasm.
''I just think because I'm selfish and I think you're just gonna lead someone down the garden path, and they're gonna think you're into it when you're really not, and I just think I'm digging myself a hole here.
''Also, if someone lied to me, and pretended - not that boys can - but if a girl lied and pretended, and I found out, I'd be devastated, so I'd rather just be honest.
''Although sometimes it's a little bit brutal, but I think it's the way you say it, if you say 'A little bit like this, or a little bit...', you don't have to be like 'Oh my god that was terrible, what the hell was that', as long as you're nice about it - constructive criticism!''
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.