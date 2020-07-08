Megan Barton Hanson has a crush on Maura Higgins.

The bisexual reality TV star has revealed she would love to date fellow former 'Love Islander' Maura, 29, but worries that the Irish beauty could be too much for her to handle.

She told The Tab: ''I'd love to have coupled up with Maura. I think we're so similar in so many ways, like our views and stuff - but I don't know if I could handle her, she's very high maintenance, but I guess I am too.

''Either her or Lucie [Donlan] from that series, she's so lovely and natural and down to earth. As every series of Love Island goes on you can see people editing themselves for the deals when they get out of the Island but she seemed so real and genuine.''

Megan, 26, who dated Wes Nelson on 'Love Island', also revealed that she fancied co-star Laura Crane while filming the show.

She said: ''I fancied Laura Crane a little bit but I never admitted that. I think because I was so invested in Wes and my relationship with the girls was more on a friend level I never considered [coupling up with a woman].''

And Megan shared her frustrations at people ''sexualising [her] bisexuality''.

She said: ''I've had people say to me 'well you're not actually gay' like they think I'm just doing it for attention. Because I'm not the stereotypical lesbian they think 'oh you're just faking it now'. It's not just men, it's women too - people think it's just for publicity.

''Because I've worked in the sex industry people sexualise my bisexuality, when really for me that was just a job. Coming from that sex industry background people automatically s*** shame you, saying 'it's a sex addiction' or something. Sex is an element of all relationships, of course, but the actual connection I have with someone I'm dating is far more important.''