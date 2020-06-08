Megadeth's new album is ''underway''.

The thrash metal group's bassist David Ellefson and drummer Dirk Verbeuren started recording their parts for the follow-up to 2016's 'Dystopia' in Nashville, Tennessee, last week.

Speaking to The Metal Circus, David said: ''Recording happens in various stages. First, the basic tracks, which, for us, is bass and drums. And then the rhythm guitars, and then starting to put some vocals down and solos and all the embellishments of extra guitars and whatever layers of melody and stuff. The main thing, the first thing we wanted to get done was drums and bass, so me and Dirk [Verbeuren, drums] were working on that this last week.''

The musician is thrilled that they are finally getting to record the tracks, as they started writing the new songs back in 2017.

He added: ''So, look, it's underway. I think that's the good news now -- the album is officially underway.

''We've been writing it since late 2017 -- our last show was in Buenos Aires, Argentina back in November of 2017.

''And then the intention from there was just to get started composing. But it's on its way -- the ship is sailing, which is great.''

David revealed last month that he was heading to Nashville to get things moving after the coronavirus pandemic halted their work on the album.

He said: ''I'm actually just now working on some Megadeth songs to go and record. ''I'm gonna be going to Nashville later this week to get started recording the Megadeth album.''

David had said of their plans a month earlier: ''We've got the songs written, they're ready to be recorded.

''Actually, our drummer Dirk (Verbeuren) and I were scheduled to be in Nashville last week recording, but once everything shut down here in America with the pandemic, we decided it would be good judgement to just sort of kick that down the road a little bit.

''So we're just waiting until it's healthy for us all to be travelling and be congregating back together again. And then we'll kick off the recording of the album.''

Frontman Dave Mustaine - who completes the lineup with Kiko Loureiro - battled throat cancer last summer, but was given the all-clear this year, and despite them having to reschedule some shows as a result, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers told fans they were still ploughing ahead with work on their 16th LP.

The 'Symphony of Destruction' singer wrote: ''Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to 'Dystopia' - which I can't wait for everyone to hear.

''I'm so thankful for my whole team - family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more.

''I'll keep everyone posted.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

''See you soon

''Dave Mustaine (sic)''